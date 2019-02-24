|
George J. Riha Jr. of Morton Grove, beloved husband of the late Lorraine; dear father of Susan (Steven) Slesnick and Sarah (Duane) LaCosse; loving grandfather of Amanda (Kyle) Brown, Daniel Slesnick and Eric (Nora), Alex and Adam Erspamer; cherished great grandfather of Amelia and Delilah, fond brother of the late William Riha, Frances Klawes, Marion Barrett and Raymond Riha; devoted uncle of Marie Bergstrom. Funeral service Thursday Feb. 28th 11:00 a.m. at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove. Interment St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 p.m. Retiree of G.D. Searle Co. and longtime employee of Glen View Club. Donations to Silverado of Lake Zurich 555 America Ct. Lake Zurich 60047 appreciated. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
