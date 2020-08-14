1/1
George J. Riordan
George J. Riordan, age 99, Native of Co. Cork, Ireland, currently of Bensenville, formerly of Elmhurst; Navy Veteran of WWII; beloved husband of the late Joanne "Jody" Riordan; loving father of James (Judi), Kevin (Jean), Maureen (the late Russell) Anderson, Margie (Pat) McEvoy, Steve (Peggy), Mark, and the late Dan (the late Colleen) and Joseph; proud grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather of many. Visitation Saturday, August 15, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. The funeral service live stream will be available through the funeral home website. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
