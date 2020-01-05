Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St Mary of the Woods Church
George J. Schiro Obituary
George J. Schiro, 98, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Frances, nee Parziale. Loving father of Rosanne Schiro and Jo Marie (Michael) Lang. Loving grandfather of Maria. Adored brother of Vito (Myrna) Schiro, Mary (the late Michael) Harjung, Saverio (Estelle) Schiro, the late Frances (the late George) Koukios, and the late Joseph Schiro. Dear cousin, uncle, and friend to many. George served proudly in the United States Army 8th Infantry Division during WWII. He will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services 9:30 AM, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, to St Mary of the Woods Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Mt Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Visitation Tuesday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
