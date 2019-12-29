|
Age 88, born on November 24,1931 in Chicago, IL, passed away unexpectedly in Castle Rock, CO. on December 1, 2019. George is survived by his wife, Beverly Schmitt; his children, Phillip (Gracie) Schmitt of Elon, NC, Karen (Chris) Montgomery of Apex, NC, and Dianna Schmitt of Aurora, CO; and his five grandchildren, Catherine, George, Emma, Andrew, and Richard. George is also survived by his brother John Schmitt, his sister Mary Starr, and the mothers of his children, Elaine Gilman and Barbara Schmitt. George was preceded in death by his parents Victor Schmitt and Bernice (Cultra) Logan, and his daughter Victoria Schmitt. George was commissioned in the Army in an active reserve unit and graduated from Dartmouth College in 1955. He was third generation Bottled Water Patriarch preceded by his grandfather George Schmitt II and his father Victor Schmitt. George was President of Hinckley & Schmitt Water from 1965 to 1996 and was monumental in the growth of Bottled Water in Chicago, the United States, and the World. He was one of the founding members of The International
Bottled Water Association and is enshrined in their Bottled Water Hall of Fame. George was an avid golfer and a member of a number of Clubs in his lifetime. Of note are Geneva Golf Club, Chicago Golf Club, Denver Country Club, and Castle Pines. Some of his highlights included Geneva Golf Club Men's Champion, a hole in one, and a Chicago Golf Club Senior Championship. George served on numerous Boards of Directors and was a Philanthropist donating to The Lawrenceville School, Dartmouth College, and Tori B. Schmitt Foundation.
Interment will be private.
