George J. Simon, 86 years, Proud US Airforce Vet. Beloved husband of Mary Ruth (nee Trusk). Loving father of Donna (Greg) Stankiewicz, Matthew (Pamela) Simon and Susan (Ed) Saloga. Cherished grandfather of eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Fond brother of the late Alphonse, John (late Angela) and James (Terry) Simon. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. A loyal member of Sheet Metal Workers Union 73, diehard Cub fan and avid golfer. Resting at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Avenue, Summit, IL 60501. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 8:15 a.m. to St. Symphorosa Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Feeley-Balto Funeral Service 773/239-9095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 2, 2020