Deacon George J. Soloy, age 77, of Woodridge, IL, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2019 surrounded by the love and faith of his family. George was born on January 5, 1942, in Chicago, IL to the late George and Helen (nee Petroshus) Soloy. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Jeanine nee Radous; and his devoted daughters Karen Soloy, Susan (Robert) Garon and Lisa (Robert) Rediger and his six adoring grandchildren, Kevin, Alex and Danielle Garon, and Amy, Danny and Jason Rediger to whom he was affectionately called "Bumpa". He was a fond brother in law to Joseph (Charlene) Radous and Rita (Don) Stachniak and a half-brother to both Dennis and Larry (Glenda) Soloy; fond uncle and cousin of many. George had the honor and privilege of serving as a Deacon at both St. Joan of Arc Parish in Lisle and St. Scholastica Parish in Woodridge. Visitation Sunday July 14, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. at St. Scholastica Church 7800 Janes Av., Woodridge. George will lie in state Monday from 9-10 A.M at the Church followed by a 10 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Winfield. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont, Anthony P. Cappetta & Son, Directors. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019