George J. Treder, age 89, Beloved husband of Florence née Miezio. Devoted father of Karen (Bill) Haworth, Peggy Kennedy, Steve (Tricia) and Jerry (Kris). Loving son of the late Max and the late Marge. Cherished grandfather of 9. Great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of the late Herbert and the late Russell. Fond uncle and friend of many.Visitation Wednesday March 13, from 3 to 9 pm; at Kolbus-John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave. Chicago. Funeral Prayers Thursday 10:45 A.M. at Kolbus, procession to St. Eugene Church for 11:30 Mass. Interment private. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019