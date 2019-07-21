|
|
George J. W. Smith, Lieutenant Colonel, Ret. U.S. Army, age 73, of Addison, IL, died July 17, 2019. Former Cook County Circuit Court Judge. Beloved husband of Jo Lanta Smith, and loving father of Peter Smith. Visitation held on July 23, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation resumes July 24, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at the Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Memorials suggested to the . INFO: 815-385-2400 or www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019