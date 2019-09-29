Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Winandy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Winandy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Winandy Obituary
George J. Winandy, 82, loving husband of Christine (nee Fosco) for 58 years; loving father of Lynne (the late Ray) Gassmann, Paul (Margi) and Sharon (Matt) Johlie; cherished grandfather of Carolyn Gassmann, Sean, Clare and Erin Johlie; dear brother of Lorraine Winandy, Mary (Jay) Wahlstrom, the late Lolita Traina and Martin Winandy; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. George grew up in Chicago and graduated from DePaul Academy, Marquette University and earned his MBA at York University in Toronto, Canada. He had a long career in the printing ink industry working at Lawter Chemicals and BASF before starting and building his own successful printing ink business. In his retirement, he continued his commitment to higher education by funding many scholarships in math and science studies. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9 am until time of mass at 10 am, St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now