George J. Winandy, 82, loving husband of Christine (nee Fosco) for 58 years; loving father of Lynne (the late Ray) Gassmann, Paul (Margi) and Sharon (Matt) Johlie; cherished grandfather of Carolyn Gassmann, Sean, Clare and Erin Johlie; dear brother of Lorraine Winandy, Mary (Jay) Wahlstrom, the late Lolita Traina and Martin Winandy; beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. George grew up in Chicago and graduated from DePaul Academy, Marquette University and earned his MBA at York University in Toronto, Canada. He had a long career in the printing ink industry working at Lawter Chemicals and BASF before starting and building his own successful printing ink business. In his retirement, he continued his commitment to higher education by funding many scholarships in math and science studies. Visitation Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 9 am until time of mass at 10 am, St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019