George John Hesik Sr. age 86 of Downers Grove, IL formerly of Clarendon Hills IL. Beloved husband of Joyce M. ; loving father of Joseph (Nancy), Joanne (Eugene) Peace, Sandra (Clyde) Lazar, Edward (Monica), Patricia (Davis) Blouin and George John Jr.; cherished grandfather of 9, devoted great-grandfather of 3; also several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He was a member of St Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday February 6, 2020 from 4-9PM and Funeral Services will be Friday 10:30 AM at Toon Funeral Home 4920 Main Street Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice IL. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020