Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church
440 S. Mitchell St.
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
George Joseph Glynn Obituary
George Joseph Glynn, 84, of Arlington Hts., loving husband of 61 years to Jo Anne (nee Leibach); loved father to Julia (Greg) Smolucha, George Glynn, Jr., Susan (Matt) Klarner, Ellen (Tom) Vann, Mary Jo (Barry) Kreuzer, and Patricia (Brian) Malinowski; beloved grandfather to Joseph, Gregory, George, Estelle and Anna Smolucha, Ty and Ryan Klarner, Charlie, Nicholas and Megan Kreuzer, Christina and Katharine Vann, Guy and Allison Malinowski; cherished great-grandfather to Evelyn Smolucha; fond brother to the late Joan (Anthony) Brenner; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. George graduated from DePaul University, served as President of the Student Council, and was a rowing team member. He was President and C.E.O. of The Surrey Group in Bloomingdale for over 25 years, primarily working with the Telephone Pioneers of America. George was also Vice-President of ENM Company in Chicago, where he introduced and marketed the Tapeless Measure, The Clapper, and Time Pen products. He worked as an executive in various roles at Goldblatt's, Marshall Fields, and The Boston Store. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 10:15 am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell St., Arlington Hts., IL 60005 for a 11:00 am Mass. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell St., Arlington Hts., IL 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at

www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
