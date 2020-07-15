George Kenneth "Ken" Warrick, 61, of Chicago. Adored husband of Jodi, nee Friduss. Devoted father of James Warrick. Son of the late Lucile and George Kenneth Warrick Sr. Dear brother of Karen (George) Christopoulos. Cherished brother-in-law of Elyse (Uncle Mark) Weller and Marla Mallette. Loving uncle of Brooke, Alex, Kasey, and Joseph. Dedicated and admired coach of countless. Thirty-year employee of City of Chicago, Manager of O'Hare Communications Center. Ken will be missed by all. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com