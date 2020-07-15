1/
George Kenneth Warrick
George Kenneth "Ken" Warrick, 61, of Chicago. Adored husband of Jodi, nee Friduss. Devoted father of James Warrick. Son of the late Lucile and George Kenneth Warrick Sr. Dear brother of Karen (George) Christopoulos. Cherished brother-in-law of Elyse (Uncle Mark) Weller and Marla Mallette. Loving uncle of Brooke, Alex, Kasey, and Joseph. Dedicated and admired coach of countless. Thirty-year employee of City of Chicago, Manager of O'Hare Communications Center. Ken will be missed by all. Visitation Thursday, July 16, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
July 14, 2020
My condolences to Kens wife Jodi and son Jimmy. My prayers are with you and the entire family.
Bobbie Valdez-Calandra
Roberta Valdes-Calandra
Coworker
