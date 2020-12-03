1/1
George Kritselis
George Kritselis, 89, of Romeoville, formerly of the West Side, Berwyn, and Wood Dale, passed away peacefully Friday morning. Beloved husband of Rosemary (née Suarez) for over 66 years. Loving father of Nick (Lori), and George Jr. (Carol). Proud grandfather of Deanna, Nicole, Andrea, Michelle, Alex, and Andrew. Great-grandfather to Tyler, Zachary, Gabrielle, Claire, Logan, Hope, Grayson, and Vivian. Dearest brother of Mary Kokinis and Uncle of Bill and Karen. Honored Godfather of Simi. George was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, devoted employee of Model Industries for over 30 years and an avid White Sox and Bears Fan. In light of the current health situations, the services will take place all in one day and be reserved for the family only. Arrangements entrusted to Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. at 815-462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 2, 2020
Dec. 2nd, 2020

The Lord blessed not only George's family but all of us.
His smile was genuine and his conversation sincere.
We were fortunate to have known him.









James & Andrea (Kagianas) Demeter & Alex
Friend
December 2, 2020
George was our long time next door neighbor and we will miss...we already miss him. Our sympathy and condolences to his family
Mary Tallman & Don Duzinskas
Neighbor
