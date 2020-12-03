George Kritselis, 89, of Romeoville, formerly of the West Side, Berwyn, and Wood Dale, passed away peacefully Friday morning. Beloved husband of Rosemary (née Suarez) for over 66 years. Loving father of Nick (Lori), and George Jr. (Carol). Proud grandfather of Deanna, Nicole, Andrea, Michelle, Alex, and Andrew. Great-grandfather to Tyler, Zachary, Gabrielle, Claire, Logan, Hope, Grayson, and Vivian. Dearest brother of Mary Kokinis and Uncle of Bill and Karen. Honored Godfather of Simi. George was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, devoted employee of Model Industries for over 30 years and an avid White Sox and Bears Fan. In light of the current health situations, the services will take place all in one day and be reserved for the family only. Arrangements entrusted to Orrico Kourelis Funeral Services Inc. at 815-462-0711 or www.orricofuneral.com
