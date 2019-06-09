|
George L. Mastell of Round Lake, formerly of Cicero and Antoich, age 73. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Karen, nee Novak, for 49 years; loving son of the late Louis and Gertrude Mastell; dear cousin of many; cherished friend of Jim Krejcarek. George was an avid fisherman. He loved to travel and spend time with his wife, Karen. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Odilo Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019