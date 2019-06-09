Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
George Mastell
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
8:45 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
George L. Mastell Obituary
George L. Mastell of Round Lake, formerly of Cicero and Antoich, age 73. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of Karen, nee Novak, for 49 years; loving son of the late Louis and Gertrude Mastell; dear cousin of many; cherished friend of Jim Krejcarek. George was an avid fisherman. He loved to travel and spend time with his wife, Karen. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 8:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Odilo Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Private. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
