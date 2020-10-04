1/1
George L. McMahon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George L. McMahon, 98, of Burr Ridge formerly of Brookfield and Berwyn. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine nee Kalles. Loving father of Patrick M. McMahon. Dear brother of the late Mary (Albert) Muisenga, Edward (Gladys), James (Phyllis), Lorrine (Michael) Murray and Joan McMahon. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was a Naval Seabee who served during WWII in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He was the longtime owner of McMahon Brothers Machine Works in Cicero, IL. Visitation Monday 9:00am - 10:00am at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home 7319 W. Madison St., Forest Park. Funeral 10:15am to St, John of the Cross Church, Western Springs, where Mass will be held at 11:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info. 708-366-2200 or

www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral
10:15 AM
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home
7319 Madison Street
Forest Park, IL 60130
708-366-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved