George L. McMahon, 98, of Burr Ridge formerly of Brookfield and Berwyn. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine nee Kalles. Loving father of Patrick M. McMahon. Dear brother of the late Mary (Albert) Muisenga, Edward (Gladys), James (Phyllis), Lorrine (Michael) Murray and Joan McMahon. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was a Naval Seabee who served during WWII in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters. He was the longtime owner of McMahon Brothers Machine Works in Cicero, IL. Visitation Monday 9:00am - 10:00am at Zimmerman-Harnett Funeral Home 7319 W. Madison St., Forest Park. Funeral 10:15am to St, John of the Cross Church, Western Springs, where Mass will be held at 11:00am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info. 708-366-2200 or