Navadomskis , George L. George L. Navadomskis, age 72, of Munster, IN, passed away June 16, 2019, after a long illness. George is the loving son to the late George and Fran Navadomskis; fond brother to the late Bob Navadomskis; brother-in-law to Pat Navadomskis; caring uncle to Katie, Jenny, and Sarah (Eugene) Cantore; great-uncle to Nora Cantore. George was a metallurgical engineer at Inland Steel for his entire career; he earned his Masters Degree at Illinois Institute of Technology. George was an avid fisherman, golfer, skier, and loved to travel. Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Nativity BVM (6812 S. Washtenaw Ave; Chicago, IL 60629). He will be laid to rest in St. Casmir Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given towards .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019