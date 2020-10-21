1/2
George L. Podlusky
George L. Podlusky, age 97 of Chicago passed away October 18 ,2020. Loving father of Dr. Peter Podlusky (Cecilia) M.D., Kum (John P.H.D) Williams; dear grandfather of Isabela, Sofia, Cristinia, and Cassidy; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. George leaves behind many friends and relatives in Canada, Poland, Ukraine, and throughout the United States. George was a member of numerous organizations including past Knight Commander of the order of St Lazarus, past Knight Commander of the order of Templars, Radiologist, past President of the Midwestern Orders and Medals Society, many Medical Societies, and internationally known orders and decoration recipient. He was a major benefactor of the Ukrainian Museum in Chicago. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ukrainian National Museum in Chicago. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church 5000 North Cumberland Ave, Chicago, Illinois. Entombment will follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cemetery, Chicago, Illinois. Due to the Covid pandemic services will be live streamed for those that wish to be a part of the funeral https://stjosephukr.com/live-broadcast/. Family wishes to keep services as private and safe as possible due to the current circumstances. Funeral care provided by Muzyka & Son Funeral Home 5776 West Lawrence Ave, Chicago, Illinois. For questions please call 773.535.3800.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
