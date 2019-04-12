Home

Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Wake
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Giles Church
1045 Columbian Ave
Oak Park, IL
George L. Stewart Jr. Obituary
George L Stewart Jr, 80
From Oak Park IL
Died 04/08/2019
Preceded by his loving wife Kathleen Sullivan- Stewart. Loving father to Julia Stewart (Milton), Patrick Stewart (Fouzia) and Michael Stewart (Molly). Joyful grandfather to Sullivan, Bailey, Victoria, Lauren and Malcolm.Caring son of George and Wilma Stewart. Loyal brother to Alice, Wilma, and Lois. Sister in-law Sue Sullivan.
CPA, Mentor & Friend to many. Past Treasurer St. Giles Family Mass community
Piano player, lover of music, poetry, Honorable Service in the US Army.
Quiet, steady, generous, humorous, we will miss him deeply.
Wake: Friday, April 12th, 3 pm - 8 pm Drechsler Brown Funeral Home, Oak Park
Funeral: Saturday, April 13th, Noon, St. Giles Church, Oak Park
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019
