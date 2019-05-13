George L. "Echo" Van Leuven, age 90, of Oak Lawn, formerly of Roseland, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 with family by his side. George is the devoted son to the late Anne (nee Beemsterboer) and Edward Van Leuven; loving brother to the late Marie Therese Dimond, the late Edward J. (Marietta) Van Leuven, and the late Alfred Van Leuven; adored uncle to Mary (Greg) Oatis, Edward (Tina) Van Leuven Jr., Debbie (Patrick) Riley, Joanne (Mark Eenigenburg) Dimond, James Dimond, Mary (Jeff Jeffrey) Van Leuven; great-uncle to many; and dear friend to Joanne Grider.He honorably served in the United States Army. George was a projectionist for the Starlight Theater in Chicago Ridge and member of Chicago Motion Pictures Operators Union #110. He was also a member of American Legion Post #49. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Park Lawn (10833 LaPorte Ave; Oak Lawn, IL 60453. www.parklawn.com).Visitation will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of his memorial service at 12 noon at Blake Lamb Funeral Home (4727 W. 103rd Street; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 13 to May 15, 2019