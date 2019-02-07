|
|
George L.C. Chiang, age 76, of Joliet, IL, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born December 20, 1942 in Shanghai, China. He was employed as a tax consultant. George is survived by his loving wife; Barbara (nee Meyer) Chiang, children; Eric (Jami) Chiang and Jennifer Chiang; two grandchildren; Everett and Chloe Chiang and brother; David Chiang; Carolyn Chiang mother of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Esther (nee Ren) Chiang and a brother, Edward Chiang. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr.,Naperville. Info: 630-922-9630 www.beidelmankunsch.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019