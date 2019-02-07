Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL 60564
630-922-9630
Resources
More Obituaries for George Chiang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George L.C. Chiang


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George L.C. Chiang Obituary
George L.C. Chiang, age 76, of Joliet, IL, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was born December 20, 1942 in Shanghai, China. He was employed as a tax consultant. George is survived by his loving wife; Barbara (nee Meyer) Chiang, children; Eric (Jami) Chiang and Jennifer Chiang; two grandchildren; Everett and Chloe Chiang and brother; David Chiang; Carolyn Chiang mother of his children. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor and Esther (nee Ren) Chiang and a brother, Edward Chiang. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr.,Naperville. Info: 630-922-9630 www.beidelmankunsch.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
Download Now