Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 963-0215
For more information about
George Knoll
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
111 W. Olive St.
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Knoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Leopold Knoll


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Leopold Knoll Obituary
George Knoll age 88. Resident of Mt. Prospect and originally from Chicago. George was the beloved husband of Barbara (Basia) for 49 years; beloved father of Kenneth (Marjorie) and grandfather of Sabrina and Adam. Life long active member of American Turners Northwest Chicago and Illinois Turner Camp. Proud Eagle Scout. Passionate volleyball and tennis player. Will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Hts., IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now