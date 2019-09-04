|
George Knoll age 88. Resident of Mt. Prospect and originally from Chicago. George was the beloved husband of Barbara (Basia) for 49 years; beloved father of Kenneth (Marjorie) and grandfather of Sabrina and Adam. Life long active member of American Turners Northwest Chicago and Illinois Turner Camp. Proud Eagle Scout. Passionate volleyball and tennis player. Will be missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Hts., IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019