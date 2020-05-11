George Louis Hoffmann
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born January 14, 1933 in Chicago, he passed into eternal life on April 1 at his home in Arlington Hts. Outgoing & gregarious, George worked in sales most of his life & proudly served his country. He is survived by his dear wife of nearly 42 years, Lorraine (Dahl) & daughter Laura (Tom) Barnett. He is also survived by 6 children with his 1st wife, the late Joanne (Matuszak): Joseph (Mary), Mary Therese 'Teri,' Kathryn McNicholas, Lori, Sharon (Keith) Peterson, and Daniel (Susanne). He will be remembered fondly by 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren for his love of cars, fishing, lottery tickets, the Cubs, and his dog Bonkers. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Senini. A memorial Mass will be scheduled.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Thinking of the family and wishing them comfort and peace
Nancy
May 11, 2020
It has been nearly 30 years since I last saw George. I remember most clearly He was an outgoing, enthusiastic and most of all honest salesman. My condolences to his family, especially to Lorraine whom I had the privilege of working with for over 5 years. Please accept my sympathy.
Dave Evensen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved