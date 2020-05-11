Born January 14, 1933 in Chicago, he passed into eternal life on April 1 at his home in Arlington Hts. Outgoing & gregarious, George worked in sales most of his life & proudly served his country. He is survived by his dear wife of nearly 42 years, Lorraine (Dahl) & daughter Laura (Tom) Barnett. He is also survived by 6 children with his 1st wife, the late Joanne (Matuszak): Joseph (Mary), Mary Therese 'Teri,' Kathryn McNicholas, Lori, Sharon (Keith) Peterson, and Daniel (Susanne). He will be remembered fondly by 19 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren for his love of cars, fishing, lottery tickets, the Cubs, and his dog Bonkers. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo Senini. A memorial Mass will be scheduled.





