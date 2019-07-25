|
George Lubben, 90, from Lemont, IL, passed away at home from renal disease on July 10, 2019. Son of the late Cornelius and Alida, beloved husband of Linda, devoted father to Dr. Georgia Lubben (Dr. Lou Sytsma), Craig (Lois), Tom (Sue), Gina (Dave) Wielgus, adoring grandpa to Christina (Dan) Katt, Brian and Eric Lubben, Kaitlin (Justin) Kamp, India Daniels, Emma Lubben, proud great grandpa to Caroline, Elizabeth, and Henry Katt, cherished sister, Barbara (Don) Brown, and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by dearest wife, Dorothy Vree, his parents, brother Henry and several aunts and uncles. Dedicated attorney at Argonne National Laboratory for 39 years. Visitation 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM at Lemont United Methodist Church, 25 W. Custer, Lemont, on July 27. Memorials may be given to Calvin University, 3201 Burton SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-4388 or Lemont United Methodist Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019