George M. Dowd
1922 - 2020
George M. Dowd, formerly of Wheaton and Indian Head Park, age 98. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Lafferty; loving father of Barbara Simpson, James (Jean) Dowd, Mark (Lynn) Dowd and Paul (Linda) Dowd; grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of the late Eleanor (late Carl) and the late Lorraine; brother-in-law of Tom (Janet) Lafferty, the late Peggy (Bill) Mueller and the late Michael Lafferty. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hesed House Homeless Shelter (www.hesedhouse.org) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
October 28, 2020
We are saddened to learn of the loss of George Dowd and offer our deepest condolences to the Dowd family.
Michael Knaszak
Friend
