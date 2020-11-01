George M. Dowd, formerly of Wheaton and Indian Head Park, age 98. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Lafferty; loving father of Barbara Simpson, James (Jean) Dowd, Mark (Lynn) Dowd and Paul (Linda) Dowd; grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 17; dear brother of the late Eleanor (late Carl) and the late Lorraine; brother-in-law of Tom (Janet) Lafferty, the late Peggy (Bill) Mueller and the late Michael Lafferty. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hesed House Homeless Shelter (www.hesedhouse.org
) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.