Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
North Park University's chapel
3225 West Foster Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for George Tenegal
George M. Tenegal


1948 - 2020
George M. Tenegal Obituary
George M. Tenegal passed away in his home in Chicago, Illinois, on January 3, 2020, at the age of 71.

George is survived by his siblings, Diane Tenegal, Michael Tenegal, Mari Ann Whooley, and Annette O'Keefe, as well as many nieces and nephews.

George was born on September 30, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ann and George Tenegal. George graduated from Leo High School in 1966. As George developed a passion at a very young age and demonstrated his gift as a pianist, he received a scholarship to study at DePaul, and graduated in 1971 with a Music Degree. As George continued his passion for music, he pursued his Graduate studies at MDW – Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst Wein, located in Vienna, Austria, and from September 1973 to May 1974, he studied at Villa Schifanioia, located in Florence, Italy.

As well as an accomplished pianist, George was a vocal-coach, Latin, Italian, Spanish, French, German, and English diction teacher, and studio accompanist. He worked for many years at DePaul University and then at North Park University. He will forever be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, love for his family, and his exceptional gift as a pianist and vocal coach.

We will miss him very much. May he forever rest in peace.

A memorial to celebrate George's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at North Park University's chapel, at 2:30 p.m., which is located at 3225 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
