Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
George Wallace
George Wallace
George M. Wallace

George M. Wallace Obituary
George M. Wallace, age 84, of Chicago. Beloved husband of Barbara for 59 years. Loving dad of Robert (Barb), and Nancy (Drew) Engelmann. Dear grandpa of Brett (Valentina) Engelmann, Lauren (Garrett) Semrinec, Kristen Engelmann, Justin Wallace, and Jenna Wallace. Great-grandpa of Kaylee, Adalynn, Victoria, and William. Brother of the late Barbara (the late Walt) Soderholm, and Carol (Gordie) Brushwyler. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-8 PM at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago. Life Celebration Service will begin at 7 PM. For funeral info: MalecandSonsFH.com or 773-774-4100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
