|
|
George M. Wallerich Jr, b. New York, retired aviator originally from Hinsdale, IL, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Ft Lauderdale at 76. A Mensa and a "kind, soft-spoken gentleman," George was a 727 captain for private airlines whose distinguished global passengers ranged from publishers to princes. Surviving are his children, Jennifer and David; his 4 grandchildren; his siblings Thomas, John, and Janet; and his long-time love, Bea. A memorial service will be held in Marin, CA in the June, 2020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020