George M. Wallerich Jr.

George M. Wallerich Jr. Obituary
George M. Wallerich Jr, b. New York, retired aviator originally from Hinsdale, IL, passed away on December 23, 2019 in Ft Lauderdale at 76. A Mensa and a "kind, soft-spoken gentleman," George was a 727 captain for private airlines whose distinguished global passengers ranged from publishers to princes. Surviving are his children, Jennifer and David; his 4 grandchildren; his siblings Thomas, John, and Janet; and his long-time love, Bea. A memorial service will be held in Marin, CA in the June, 2020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
