George Menton Sr., born 8-1-26 and passed away 5-17-20. Loving husband of Joan, nee Jacobazzi; dad of Sam (Sue), John (Julie) and George Jr. Menton; step dad of Jeff (Sue) and Desireé Patera; grandfather of five; step grandfather of four; Godfather of Jessica (Scott) Snyder; great granddad of Theodore and Clifford Snyder; best bro of the late Joe Jacobazzi; beloved pal to his four legged friend Poppy. Veteran of World War II. Past President of the South Elm Baseball. Member and Past President School Board # 401 of Elmwood Park. Member and Past President of the Retirees Union Local 134 of the IBEW where he was a member for 65 years as well as a member of the Local 134 Harmony Club. Funeral service and interment at Elmwood Cemetery private. Info. 847-951-9953 or www.anellofuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.