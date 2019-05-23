Home

GEORGE MICHAEL GRODEK Obituary
George M. Grodek, 55, of Countryside. Retired Oak Brook Firefighter/Paramedic. Beloved son of Elizabeth and the late Chester. Loving husband of Peggy. Devoted father of Michael, Madeline and Gwendolyn. Dear brother of Chester (Betty), Raymond (Nada) and Jeffrey (Christine). Dear brother-in-law of Edward Price and Richard (Diane) Price. Fond uncle of Mary and Danny Price. Visitation 3 to 9pm Friday, May 24, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St. (at Fairview Ave.), Downers Grove, IL 60516. Prayers 11am Sat., May 25, 2019 at the funeral home to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for Mass at 11:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
