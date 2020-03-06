Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy

George Musteikas

George Musteikas Obituary
George J. Musteikas, 93 years, was preceded in death by his siblings Andrew (Helen), Paul (Adeline), Emily (Julian) Kukula, Ann (Joseph) Simel. Loving uncle of the late George (Mary Lou) Kukula; great uncle of Michael (Lisa) Kukula, Karen (Randy) Gross, Donna Kukula; great-great uncle to many.Visitation on Saturday, March 7th at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Mercy at 11:00 a.m. Interment St.Casmier.For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020
