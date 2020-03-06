|
George J. Musteikas, 93 years, was preceded in death by his siblings Andrew (Helen), Paul (Adeline), Emily (Julian) Kukula, Ann (Joseph) Simel. Loving uncle of the late George (Mary Lou) Kukula; great uncle of Michael (Lisa) Kukula, Karen (Randy) Gross, Donna Kukula; great-great uncle to many.Visitation on Saturday, March 7th at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Chicago from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of Mercy at 11:00 a.m. Interment St.Casmier.For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
