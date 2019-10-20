|
George N. Gordon. Beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Levy; loving father of Rita G. Gordon and the late Mark Lee (late Rachelle "Shelly" Gordon); devoted grandfather of the late Michael W. Gordon; loving brother of Marilyn J. (Dr. Norman R.) Schankne; and fond uncle of nieces and nephews. He was the epitome of loving kindness, strength, wisdom, and generosity. He was a pillar of strength for his family and friends. He was an amazing role model as a loving husband, amazing father, devoted brother, loyal friend and an overall wonderful person making the world a better place for all. He will be forever in our hears and may his soul now rest in peace. Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Memorial services Tuesday 3 PM at Temple Jeremiah, 937 Happ Rd, Northfield. Calls of condolence to follow at the temple following service until 6:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019