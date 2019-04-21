|
|
George N. Palmeri age 97; retired CPD Detective for 30 years. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. nee Reynolds; Loving father of William (Rebecca) and George A.; cherished grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 8. Preceded in death by his siblings. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave in Niles. Funeral Services Wednesday 11:30 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Army Veteran WWII; member of the 1st Infantry Division (The Big Red One), fought on D-Day at Omaha Beach and The Battle of the Bulge. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019