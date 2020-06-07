George O. Wiedmyer
George O. Wiedmyer Formerly of Summit, IL. Beloved Husband of the late Theresa, nee Loconsole. Cherished Father of George Wiedmyer. Proud Grandfather of Austin Wiedmyer and Jason Wiedmyer. Brother of the late Elaine (late Leon) Kobylarczyk. Fond Uncle of Kenneth Kobylarczyk, Kathleen (Alfredo) Kuvalcaba and Mark (Linda) Kobylarczyk. Dear Brother-in-law of Victoria (Terrence) Mescha and Onofrio (late Marian) Loconsole and many other Loconsole family

members. We will remember George "The Sax Man" as the talented musician, entertaining family and friends. With sparkle and charisma, he was always quick with a joke and made people feel comfortable and at ease. We will miss his keen wit and lively sense of humor. Funeral services and burial at Resurrection Cemetery are private. A celebration of George's life will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be sent to George's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
