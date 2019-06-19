Home

George P. Courlas Obituary
Courlas , George P. George P. Courlas, Age 79. Born in Kafala, Laconia, Greece. Beloved husband of Katina nee: Arianas of 56 years. Loving father of Demetra (Grigorios) Kontakos and Petros (Eleni). Cherished grandfather of Fotini, Ekaterini, Ekaterini I. and George. Preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. Dearest Brother-in-law, Uncle, Cousin and friend to many here and in Greece. Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 N. Church Rd, Elmhurst from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst. Please omit flowers. For info: Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 847-834-1133 or pedersenryberg.com

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
