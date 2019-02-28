Home

Of Waukesha died Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 at age 58. He was born in Chicago, IL on Aug. 26, 1960. George never stopped pouring love and energy into his marriage with his loving wife Cathy (nee Gregor) and their children, Andy (Sarah) Gesior, Luke (Jen) Gesior, Felicia (Kevin) Gesior and Maria Gesior, his parents Augustyn and Teresa Gesior, sister Eli (Doug) Patejunas, brothers, Roman (Cheryl) Gesior and Joe (Anne) Gesior, and Basia (David) Blasier. He is further survived by his mother-in-law Bozica Gregor, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Services were held Feb. 25th at St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Peak Nordic Ski Club or the National Forest Foundation. Visit www.randledable.com for the complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
