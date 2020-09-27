George P. Kachlik, beloved husband of Mary Ann; loving father of Julianne Senese and Madeline Finn; cherished grandfather of John, Megan and Michael Senese and Kaitlin Finn; fond brother of Robert (Marie); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 West Cermak Road, Berwyn to St. Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Info at 708-749-2255 or www. linhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.