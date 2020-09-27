1/
George P. Kachlik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George P. Kachlik, beloved husband of Mary Ann; loving father of Julianne Senese and Madeline Finn; cherished grandfather of John, Megan and Michael Senese and Kaitlin Finn; fond brother of Robert (Marie); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 West Cermak Road, Berwyn to St. Odilo Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Our Lady of Sorrows Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Info at 708-749-2255 or www. linhartfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Linhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral
09:00 AM
Linhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved