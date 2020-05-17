George P. Knepper, 82, at rest May 7, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Amelia, a sister Evelyn and niece Michelle. Beloved husband of Donna J. (nee Hart); loving brother-in-law of Geri (Dan) Hollister and Helen Marie Hart; dearest uncle of Tracy and Mike Hollister. George attended Harrison High School in Chicago and DePaul University. He was a CPA and a member of the Illinois CPA Society. George was employed by Cotter and Company/True Value Hardware. After retirement he worked for Follett Book Company. George was a 20 year resident of Darien and he served on the Homeowners Assoc. of Darien Club. He will be missed by all. Memorials may be made to the George and Donna Knepper Scholarship Fund at DePaul University. A Memorial Service will be celebrated during the summer. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.