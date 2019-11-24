Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Rev. Fr. George P. Pappas, age 54, Greek Orthodox Priest at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, in Merrillville IN, passed away suddenly November 20, 2019. Beloved husband to Presvytera Kathy, nee Gialourakos. Cherished son to Perry and Lily Pappas. Devoted father to Perry. Loving brother to Tom (Liza) Pappas. Fond uncle to Lia, Lola, and Ari. Beloved son-in-law and brother-in-law to family in Wisconsin. Dear nephew and cousin to many here and in Greece. Spiritual father, brother and friend to many. May his memory be eternal. Two visitations will be held. Monday November 25, at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN, from 4:00-8:00PM, with Trisagion service at 7:00PM. On Tuesday, November 26, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W Winona St, Chicago, IL, there will be a visitation period from 9:30-11:00AM. Divine Liturgy will begin at 11:00AM with the Funeral Service to follow. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Roof Fund, or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. For more information please call 773-736-3833 or visit Fr. George's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
