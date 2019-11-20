Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Beloved husband for 56 years to the late Donna; loving father of the late George, Randall, Regina and Jennifer (Daniel) Sweetman; cherished grandfather of Kevin, Patrick, Brendan, Charlie, Olivia and Jake; brother to the late Dale (Ceil); dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was fortunate to marry into a wonderful family with 14 brothers- and sisters-in-law that he loved very much. He was a decent man who loved trains, planes, ships, cars, trucks, and history. Sitting in the cockpit of the Spruce Goose four years ago was a childhood dream come true for him. In his memory, take a train ride and enjoy! Visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Friday, 10:30 a.m. service at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -