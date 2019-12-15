|
|
GEORGE PACE EDWARDS, 75, passed away June 11, 2019, beloved husband of Mary Louise (nee Scalise); loving father of Georgianna & Caroline (Lia); dearest grandfather of three; beloved soulmate of Reef; fond uncle of Charles Adams; dear friend of Dominic Faraci. A memorial gathering will be held Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019, 7 p.m. at The Center, 12700 Southwest Hwy., Palos Park, (708) 361.3650. Memorial donations to Divers Alert Network are appreciated in George's name. https://www.diversalertnetwork.org/development/donations.aspx. Arrangements by Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd. www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com or (708) 839.8999.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019