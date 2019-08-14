|
|
George Patrick Kearse, III, age 85, beloved husband of Carmela, nee Natella, loving father of Brenda (John) Lamberti and Cynthia Wright; cherished grandfather of Brian Lamberti; dear brother of Sturgis (Late Helen) Schexnaydre and Phyllis Piazza; fond uncle of many. Veteran of US Air Force.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Hursen Funeral Home, 4001 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside, IL where funeral will begin Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:15am and proceed to Divine Providence Catholic Church, 2550 Mayfair Ave, Westchester, IL for Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrier Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or WoundedWarriorProject.org. To leave a message or memory, visit NewTraditionFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019