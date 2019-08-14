Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
2550 Mayfair
Westchester, IL
George Patrick Kearse III Obituary
George Patrick Kearse, III, age 85, beloved husband of Carmela, nee Natella, loving father of Brenda (John) Lamberti and Cynthia Wright; cherished grandfather of Brian Lamberti; dear brother of Sturgis (Late Helen) Schexnaydre and Phyllis Piazza; fond uncle of many. Veteran of US Air Force.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Hursen Funeral Home, 4001 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside, IL where funeral will begin Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:15am and proceed to Divine Providence Catholic Church, 2550 Mayfair Ave, Westchester, IL for Mass at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrier Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or WoundedWarriorProject.org. To leave a message or memory, visit NewTraditionFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
