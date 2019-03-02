On February 25, 2019, George Peter Panagakis passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at the age of 81 years. George will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Maggie. George will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends. Born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, George loved his Greek heritage and visited Greece many times. He and Maggie traveled all over Europe during their 45 years together. They also enjoyed many active winter vacations in the USA, including cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, snow shoeing, and dog sledding. George loved all things Northwestern. In addition to receiving his MBA there, he attended Northwestern's football games – some great seasons, some not so great! For 33 years he and Maggie sat on the 50-yard line (east side) watching his favorite team – no matter the weather. George was also a very enthusiastic member of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Northwestern's downtown Chicago campus. Not only a whole-hearted classroom participant, George was also a long- time coordinator of The Economist class. A memory celebration will be held at Greek Islands, 200 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60661 on Saturday, March 9, from 1pm until 4pm. Donations in memory of George may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7thFloor, New York, NY 10001 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary