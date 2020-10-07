George Peyovich, 90 plus, adored husband and best friend of Judy Ross-Peyovich for over 40 wonderful years; cherished father to Richard (Missy) Ross and Eve Getlin; loving Papa of Amanda, Ben, Rebekah and Jeremy; treasured son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and mentor to many. George was a former Capuchin Franciscan Priest, now a part of the Jewish faith for many years. Mr. Peyovich was a talented violinist, pianist, vocalist and conductor. He taught many years for Mayer Kaplan JCC in Skokie and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview. He was a gifted teacher who touched many lives with his music. George was a humble and giving person who dearly loved his family and students. Due to pandemic service and shiva are private. Private service Thursday 3PM at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
