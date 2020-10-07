1/1
George Peyovich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Peyovich, 90 plus, adored husband and best friend of Judy Ross-Peyovich for over 40 wonderful years; cherished father to Richard (Missy) Ross and Eve Getlin; loving Papa of Amanda, Ben, Rebekah and Jeremy; treasured son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and mentor to many. George was a former Capuchin Franciscan Priest, now a part of the Jewish faith for many years. Mr. Peyovich was a talented violinist, pianist, vocalist and conductor. He taught many years for Mayer Kaplan JCC in Skokie and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview. He was a gifted teacher who touched many lives with his music. George was a humble and giving person who dearly loved his family and students. Due to pandemic service and shiva are private. Private service Thursday 3PM at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org). To leave condolences and for information, including ZOOM LINK to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved