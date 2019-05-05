|
George Robert Callantine July 24, 1929 – December 29, 2018 Jerrie Hayden Callantine October 7, 1929 – April 1, 2019After 70+ years of marriage, only 3 months and 3 days passed before Jerrie's prayers were answered and they were reunited again. They are survived by their children: David (Judy), Douglas (Pamela) and Laura Snedeker (William). Other survivors include nine grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. They were predeceased by their son, Dwight (Mary). A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am at the Union Church of Hinsdale with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Union Church of Hinsdale, 137 S. Garfield St. Hinsdale, IL 60521. For more information, please visit www.adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019