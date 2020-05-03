George R. Busse, age 91, passed away on April 29, 2020. George was born and raised in Mount Prospect, IL. He was a lifelong resident of Mount Prospect until moving to an assisted living facility in Schaumburg., IL
George was born on August 14, 1928 to George L. and Hilda (Rohlwing) Busse. He attended Saint Paul Lutheran School and Arlington High School before attending Oklahoma A & M University on an athletic scholarship. He graduated from college in 1950 with a BA in Business and shortly thereafter married his high school sweetheart Esther Karstens of Arlington Heights, IL. After four years serving as an officer and a pilot in the US Air Force, George returned to Mount Prospect where he went to work with his father in the family real estate business. He was President of George L. Busse & Company for 25 years and was deeply involved in many of the major northwest suburban development projects of the 60s and 70s. George was very active in his community. Among the multiple positions he held in a variety of business, community and church organizations were Mount Prospect Village Trustee, Elk Grove Township Clerk, President of the Mount Prospect Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Mount Prospect State Bank, Chairman of the Northwest Suburban YMCA and Chairman of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Yet, despite his many activities and accomplishments, what most defined George in the eyes of his family and friends was his Christ filled heart, integrity and warm personality.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Esther, his two sons George K (Suzanne) and Brad; his seven grandchildren Blake, George Brent, Alison (Blake) Summers, Emily, Andrew, Rochelle and Kendrick (Kasey) Taves and his sister Joanne (Richard) Mortensen. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sister, Louise Greinke.
A private service for only the immediate family will be held on Wednesday, May 6th at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect, IL. Interment Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mount Prospect. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 108 S. School St., Mount Prospect, IL 60056 or the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
For information call 847-255-7800 or go to www.friedrichsfh.com for George's obituary and to view the Funeral Service on his Tribute Wall.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.