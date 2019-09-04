|
|
George R. Ceferin, age 72, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2000, formerly of Brookfield, IL and LaGrange, IL, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born November 5, 1946 in Berwyn, IL.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019