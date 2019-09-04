Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
1500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
George R. Ceferin


1946 - 2019
George R. Ceferin Obituary
George R. Ceferin, age 72, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2000, formerly of Brookfield, IL and LaGrange, IL, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born November 5, 1946 in Berwyn, IL.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
