George R. Fialco, age 92, born in Chicago, IL, a longtime resident of Villa Park and Grayslake, IL, passed away peacefully at Elevate Care Riverwoods, IL, of natural causes on October 5, 2020. He enlisted into the Army and served our country 1946 to 1948. George married the love of his life Cynthia (Janis) on June 23, 1951. He attended Bradley University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952.

George is survived by his daughters Katherine (Raymond) Montezon and Susan (John) Huntsha, his sons David, Gary (Kathy), and Leslie (Michelle) and fourteen grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia and many other relatives. Services will be private.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
