George R. Fricke
George R. Fricke, age 77, passed away June 26, 2020. Beloved son of the late George J. Fricke and Evelyn A. O'Connor, nee Rasmussen. For the past six years George has been a resident of Norwood Crossings in Chicago. George loved to travel, fish, and volunteer at the North Park Village Nature Center. George was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point and a member of the Schwaben-Verein Club. George is survived by many cousins in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. Private family funeral services are planned. For info contact Matz Funeral Home (773) 545-5420 or www.matzfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 2, 2020.
