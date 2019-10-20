Home

More Obituaries for George Haas
George R. Haas

George R. Haas Obituary
George Robert Haas, 91, formerly of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his new home in Las Vegas. A Chicago native, George graduated from Schurz High School and attended North Park University. After serving in both the Army and Navy, George worked as a sales rep for Lufthansa Airlines. Beloved son of the late George Haas and Elizabeth Balogh Haas. Cherished cousin ("Uncle George") of Sunshine (Kenneth Berg) Lehmann, and their children Sydney Lehmann-Secor and Faye Georgette Connolly, all of Las Vegas. Private interment of cremated remains at Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.aidsunited.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
