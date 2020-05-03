George R. Johnson, age 76, of Palos Heights, Vietnam War Army Veteran, passed away on April 30, 2020. Loving husband of over 40 years to Kathleen Johnson; Beloved father to the late Jennifer, Ryan (Amanda), and the late George Johnson; Cherished grandfather to Avery and Grant Johnson; Dear uncle to many. George was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley (the late Jack) and Tom (Adrienne) Johnson. Services will be private at this time for George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090.







